Riccis goal doubles Torinos lead | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 22 | Serie A 2023/24

The best 5 goals from round 22 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Caleb Ekuban | Genoa-Lecce 2-1 | 2-1 (76′)
2. Nicola Viola | Cagliari-Torino 1-2 | 1-2 (77′)
3. Tommaso Baldanzi | Juventus-Empoli 1-1 | 1-1 (70′)
4. Andrea Colpani | Monza-Sassuolo 1-0 | 1-0 (31′)
5. Samuele Ricci | Cagliari-Torino 1-2 | 0-2 (49′)

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
