Replacing Klopp & Rashford’s Big Night Out | Stick to Football EP 17

The Catch-Up Show: Jurgen Klopp Special

Welcome back to Stick to Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Roy Keane – the original show from the award-winning The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.
 
Premier League action returned with a full midweek set of fixtures and the guests kick off the show reacting to Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest as well as the after-match argument between Gunners team-mates Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White.
 
Gary, Jamie, Ian and Roy also offer their thoughts on Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford following his internal disciplinary.
 
And with Jurgen Klopp entering remaining few months as Liverpool manager after announcing he would leave the club at the end of the seasons, our guests talk through the impact his decision will have as well as who should be expected to takeover the Anfield hotseat.
 
Super 6 returns with Ben to provide the latest scores… and Gary springs a surprise twist with an additional fixture up for grabs as he looks to move further into the lead from Roy’s.
 
Lastly we end with your Community Questions: Who is the best-ever January signing, would Gary be a modern-day cenrte-back rather than a fullback and what is the worst piece of man management the panel has seen?
 
Chaptering:
00:00 Behind the Scenes
04:24 Introduction
04:45 Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fall-out after Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest
14:52 Marcus Rashford’s disciplinary
29:31 Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool reaction
48:15 Super 6
58:40 Community questions

