Real Madrid vs Barcelona Full Match – Spanish Super Cup | 14 January 2024

Full coverage of Spanish Super Cup Final clash between Real Madrid andBarcelona. IntroSource 2 - Full MatchTrophy celebrationsNext page Previous Video AC Milan vs AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 14 January 2024 Next Video BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 -14 January 2024 Related videos icon Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – Ligue 1 | 14 January 2024 46 icon AC Milan vs AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 14 January 2024 126 icon Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 14 January 2024 1.3K icon Everton v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 14 January 2024 723 icon Monza vs Inter Full Match – Serie A | 13 January 2024 554 icon Napoli vs Salernitana Full Match – Serie A | 13 January 2024 550