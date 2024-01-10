Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Radu Dragusin has decided to join Tottenham over Bayern Munich

Radu Dragusin has decided to join Tottenham over Bayern Munich

Radu Dragusin has decided to join Tottenham over Bayern Munich
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Will Xabi Alonso join Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in coaching elite? | BBC Sport

Cancel

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Sky in Italy are reporting that Genoa defender Radu Dragusin has decided to join Tottenham over Bayern Munich 

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Tottenham

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories
   
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
“Always Felt Loved Here” | Heskey on Houllier, Trophies & Fatherhood | We Are Liverpool Podcast

“Always Felt Loved Here” | Heskey on Houllier, Trophies & Fatherhood | We Are Liverpool Podcast

Next Video
Will Xabi Alonso join Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in coaching elite? | BBC Sport

Will Xabi Alonso join Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in coaching elite? | BBC Sport

Related videos

Top