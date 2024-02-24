PRESS CONFERENCE: GUARDIOLA GIVES DE BRUYNE UPDATE AHEAD OF BOURNEMOUTH CLASH | Bournemouth (A)

Pep Guardiola says that Kevin De Bruyne will be with the squad for our trip to Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Belgian was on the bench for our 1-0 victory over Brentford on Tuesday night with the boss saying that he decided not to risk him as he had slight niggles.

Guardiola said it was the correct decision and will wait for this afternoon’s training session before deciding on his starting line-up for the game at the Vitality Stadium at 17:30 (UK).

