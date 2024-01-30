Premier League: Latest transfer news and rumours
Premier League – Latest transfer news and rumours from Tuesday, 30 January 2024
-
Fulham are considering bids from Gremio and Real Betis for forward Rodrigo Muniz. Muniz has a contract that runs until 2026, and Fulham have the option to extend for a further year.
-
Tottenham are on alert after Brentford’s move for Antonio Nusa stalled. Nusa, 18, is a highly-rated attacking midfielder who has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea.
-
Crystal Palace have made a fresh move for Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton. Wharton, 20, has been a key player for Blackburn this season, and Palace are keen to add him to their squad.
-
Chelsea have made a decision over Karim Benzema’s transfer – report. The Blues are reportedly not interested in signing the Real Madrid striker, who is under contract until 2025.
-
Alphonso Davies responds to Real Madrid transfer speculation. The Bayern Munich defender has dismissed the rumours that he is interested in a move to Real Madrid.
-
Liverpool confirm loan departure of youngster. The Reds have loaned out defender Conor Bradley to Fleetwood Town for the rest of the season.
-
Former club director reveals why Man Utd failed with €100m bid for star midfielder. The former sporting director of Ajax has revealed that Manchester United’s €100m bid for Frenkie de Jong was not enough to tempt the club to sell the midfielder.
-
Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is set to rejoin Dundee on loan until the end of the season. The 21-year-old was recalled by Liverpool earlier this month due to injuries to Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas.
-
Everton are set to complete the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Florentino Luis on loan. The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.
-
Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. Martial is currently on loan at Sevilla, but the Spanish club are unlikely to make the move permanent.
-
Arsenal are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Wirtz is one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe, and he has been linked with a number of top clubs.