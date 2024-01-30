Premier League – Latest transfer news and rumours from Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Fulham are considering bids from Gremio and Real Betis for forward Rodrigo Muniz. Muniz has a contract that runs until 2026, and Fulham have the option to extend for a further year.

Tottenham are on alert after Brentford’s move for Antonio Nusa stalled. Nusa, 18, is a highly-rated attacking midfielder who has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace have made a fresh move for Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton. Wharton, 20, has been a key player for Blackburn this season, and Palace are keen to add him to their squad.

Chelsea have made a decision over Karim Benzema’s transfer – report. The Blues are reportedly not interested in signing the Real Madrid striker, who is under contract until 2025.

Alphonso Davies responds to Real Madrid transfer speculation. The Bayern Munich defender has dismissed the rumours that he is interested in a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool confirm loan departure of youngster. The Reds have loaned out defender Conor Bradley to Fleetwood Town for the rest of the season.

Former club director reveals why Man Utd failed with €100m bid for star midfielder. The former sporting director of Ajax has revealed that Manchester United’s €100m bid for Frenkie de Jong was not enough to tempt the club to sell the midfielder.

Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is set to rejoin Dundee on loan until the end of the season. The 21-year-old was recalled by Liverpool earlier this month due to injuries to Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Everton are set to complete the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Florentino Luis on loan. The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. Martial is currently on loan at Sevilla, but the Spanish club are unlikely to make the move permanent.