Premier League Done Deals: January transfer window | 19 January 2023

Here is a list of all the Premier League transfer done deals so far in the January 2024 transfer window:

Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) to Eintracht Frankfurt (loan)

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) to Borussia Dortmund (loan)

Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur) to RB Leipzig (loan)

Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) to Sheffield United (loan)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) to LAFC (permanent)

Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) to Brentford (loan)

Ben Brereton Diaz (Villarreal) to Sheffield United (loan)

Finn Azaz (Aston Villa) to Middlesbrough (undisclosed)

Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheff Wed) to Charlton Athletic (loan)

Ben Chrisene (Aston Villa) to Blackburn Rovers (loan)

Lewis Fiorini (Manchester City) to Charlton Athletic (loan)

Thilo Kehrer (West Ham) to Monaco (loan)

Marquinhos (Nantes) to Arsenal (loan recall)

George Hemmings (Nottingham Forest) to Aston Villa (undisclosed)

Ryan Trevitt (Exeter City) to Brentford (loan recall)

Andriy Santos (Nottingham Forest) to Chelsea (loan recall)

Kofi Balmer (Port Vale) to Crystal Palace (loan recall)

Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur) to Plymouth Argyle (loan)

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) to AFC Wimbledon (loan)

Pharrell Johnson (Nottingham Forest) to Swindon Town (undisclosed)