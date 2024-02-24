Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Brentford PRE-MATCH PINT FT. CHRISTIAN NØRGAARD! West Ham away + the Premier League CAPTAINS WHATSAPP CHAT! 📲

Premier League Preview – Matchday 26

In this episode skipper Christian Nørgaard joins Brentford Women’s centre-back Sam Read and her gaffer Karleigh Osborne in the One Over the Ait, to look ahead to our upcoming fixtures with West Ham, Chelsea and the Brentford Women’s fixture v Ashmount Leigh, at the Gtech on the 24th March.

Plus, hear from Christian about the Premier League WhatsApp group chat, what it’s like to be skipper, and his friendship with Pontus Jansson ❤️

#brentfordfc #westhamunited #chelseafc #Norgaard

PRESS CONFERENCE | Marco Silva Pre-Manchester United

Premier League Preview – Matchday 26

