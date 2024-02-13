Petr Čech: Why I Left Chelsea, Arsène Wenger & That Injury

Petr Čech is a former professional footballer, regarded as one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers of all time. During his 20-year career he played for Arsenal, Chelsea and for the Czech Republic national team. This episode is a deep dive into Petr’s illustrious career and the drive behind his unwavering consistency.
🚨 WHOOP Sign Up Now for 30 days risk free – https://join.whoop.com/en-uk/HPP
Jake, Damian and Petr discuss the concept of commitment and how daily improvement and learning are essential components of his routine. He reveals the steps he takes to ensure consistent peak performance, whilst highlighting that performance should not be solely measured by outcomes.
They explore Petr’s early days at Chelsea and his unique perspective on working with legendary manager Jose Mourinho. Petr provides insight into the intense training culture Mourinho instilled, making training emulate game days through rigorous repetition. Reflecting on the importance of fostering a honest culture within a team, Petr shares how this allows individuals to openly share their struggles. He also opens up about the near-fatal incident on the football pitch, recounting the moment he realised something was wrong.
Petr delves into his experience navigating managerial changes at Chelsea and how he successfully dealt with change. He reflects on his relationship with Arsène Wenger and the profound impact it had on his career. This episode explores resilience, commitment, and triumphing over challenges.
0:00 Introduction
1:40 What Is High Performance?
2:28 How To Be Consistent
8:50 Join WHOOP
9:50 Staying In The Moment
13:00 Reviewing Mistakes
15:06 Communicating In Other Languages
18:11 José Mourinho
22:06 The Chelsea Culture
27:58 Giving Feedback
29:06 Mental Health
31:32 Almost Killed On The Pitch
36:37 Creating Change
38:50 Recovery
47:37 Dealing With Change
51:34 Winning The Champions League
55:58 Playing With a Broken Shoulder
57:17 Leaving Chelsea
1:00:53 Arsène Wenger
1:05:30 Returning To Chelsea
1:12:36 Relationship With Thomas Tuchel
1:13:46 2021 Champions League Win
1:16:11 The Change Of Ownership At Chelsea
1:19:37 Returning To Management?
1:21:21 Quick Fire Questions
Want episodes before anyone else? Download The High Performance App: https://www.thehighperformancepodcast.com/app-link
Listen via your Podcast player: http://www.podfollow.com/highperformance
#PetrCech #josemourinho #chelsea #arsenal #arsenewenger