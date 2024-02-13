Petr Čech: Why I Left Chelsea, Arsène Wenger & That Injury

Petr Čech is a former professional footballer, regarded as one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers of all time. During his 20-year career he played for Arsenal, Chelsea and for the Czech Republic national team. This episode is a deep dive into Petr’s illustrious career and the drive behind his unwavering consistency.

🚨 WHOOP Sign Up Now for 30 days risk free – https://join.whoop.com/en-uk/HPP

Jake, Damian and Petr discuss the concept of commitment and how daily improvement and learning are essential components of his routine. He reveals the steps he takes to ensure consistent peak performance, whilst highlighting that performance should not be solely measured by outcomes.

They explore Petr’s early days at Chelsea and his unique perspective on working with legendary manager Jose Mourinho. Petr provides insight into the intense training culture Mourinho instilled, making training emulate game days through rigorous repetition. Reflecting on the importance of fostering a honest culture within a team, Petr shares how this allows individuals to openly share their struggles. He also opens up about the near-fatal incident on the football pitch, recounting the moment he realised something was wrong.

Petr delves into his experience navigating managerial changes at Chelsea and how he successfully dealt with change. He reflects on his relationship with Arsène Wenger and the profound impact it had on his career. This episode explores resilience, commitment, and triumphing over challenges.

0:00 Introduction

1:40 What Is High Performance?

2:28 How To Be Consistent

8:50 Join WHOOP

9:50 Staying In The Moment

13:00 Reviewing Mistakes

15:06 Communicating In Other Languages

18:11 José Mourinho

22:06 The Chelsea Culture

27:58 Giving Feedback

29:06 Mental Health

31:32 Almost Killed On The Pitch

36:37 Creating Change

38:50 Recovery

47:37 Dealing With Change

51:34 Winning The Champions League

55:58 Playing With a Broken Shoulder

57:17 Leaving Chelsea

1:00:53 Arsène Wenger

1:05:30 Returning To Chelsea

1:12:36 Relationship With Thomas Tuchel

1:13:46 2021 Champions League Win

1:16:11 The Change Of Ownership At Chelsea

1:19:37 Returning To Management?

1:21:21 Quick Fire Questions

Want episodes before anyone else? Download The High Performance App: https://www.thehighperformancepodcast.com/app-link

Listen via your Podcast player: http://www.podfollow.com/highperformance

#PetrCech #josemourinho #chelsea #arsenal #arsenewenger