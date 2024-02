Pep Guardiola Pre-match Press Conference – Manchester City vs Chelsea

Pep Guardiola does not expect Jack Grealish to be available for City’s home clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

Grealish had to be substituted after 21 minutes of our Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen, and Bernardo was also replaced later in the game after sustaining a painful knock at the top his foot.

The boss also gave updates on Sergio Gomez and Mateo Kovacic.

