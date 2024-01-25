Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection | BBC Documentary

A look at the impact on football the Spaniard has had as manager of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City. With contributions from City director of football Txiki Begiristain, his captain at Barca Carles Puyol, his stars at Munich Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski, Citizens and England players Phil Foden and Kyle Walker and singer-songwriter and City fan Noel Gallagher

This documentary about the Man City manager is a gripping look at his achievements. But his absence is a real shame – even if we do get to see him in lederhosen

Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection was Aired on BBC One and also available on demand iPlayer