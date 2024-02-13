Pep Guardiola believes Man City learned from PAIN to win UEFA Champions League last season 🏆

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed how his team became capable of winning the UEFA Champions League in an exclusive interview with TNT Sports. Guardiola said his team was not “scared” to play European giants in the tournament after ending their hoodoo in the tournament last season. He also insisted his team were ready to “fight” to replicate last season’s historic Treble.

