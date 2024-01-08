‘NO agreement’: Kylian Mbappe’s camp rubbishes reports

On January 8, 2024, Mbappe’s camp released a statement denying that he has agreed to join Real Madrid. The statement read:

“There’s NO agreement on Kylian’s future. There have been no discussions about his future.”

Despite this denial, the reports of Mbappe’s agreement with Real Madrid continue to persist. It is possible that Mbappe’s camp is simply trying to maintain the suspense and excitement surrounding the transfer saga. However, it is also possible that there is no agreement in place and that Mbappe is still considering his options.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Mbappe. But one thing is for sure: the saga is far from over.