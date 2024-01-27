Home Cup Games FA Cup Newport County v Manchester United Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024

Recap – Gary Lineker presents FA Cup fourth round action, with 12-time winners and cup heavyweights Manchester United travelling to take on League Two’s Newport County. Erik ten Hag’s side defeated near neighbours Wigan Athletic in the third round and last won the famous competition back in 2016, when they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at Wembley. The Exiles have defeated Oldham Athletic, Barnet and Eastleigh to reach this stage of the competition, and their reward is a first-ever meeting with Manchester United. Expert analysis is provided by Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and former Newport manager Michael Flynn.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over

