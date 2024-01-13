Home News and Interviews Newcastle United v Manchester City – Team news and possible starting line-up
Newcastle  United vs. Manchester City

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle

 

Newcastle United Team News

  • Joelinton is out for at least six weeks with a hamstring injury.
  • Callum Wilson is a doubt for the game after missing the last two matches with a calf injury.
  • Nick Pope, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, and Sandro Tonali are all out injured.

Newcastle United Possible starting line-up:

  • Dubravka
  • Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento
  • Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley
  • Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Key Players:

  • Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almirón, Callum Wilson

Recent Form:

  • Newcastle United: WDLW

Head-to-Head:

  • Manchester City: 47 wins
  • Newcastle United: 13 wins
  • Draws: 14 wins

Manchester City Team News

  • Erling Haaland is a doubt for the game after missing the last two matches with a foot injury.
  • John Stones is still recovering from an ankle injury.
  • Jack Grealish is a minor doubt after being ill.

Manchester City Possible starting line-up:

  • Ederson
  • Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol
  • Rodri, Kovacic
  • Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish
  • Alvarez

Recent Form:

  • Manchester City: DWL

Key Players:

  • Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez

 

