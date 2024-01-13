Newcastle United v Manchester City – Team news and possible starting line-up
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024
Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle
Newcastle United Team News
- Joelinton is out for at least six weeks with a hamstring injury.
- Callum Wilson is a doubt for the game after missing the last two matches with a calf injury.
- Nick Pope, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, and Sandro Tonali are all out injured.
Newcastle United Possible starting line-up:
- Dubravka
- Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento
- Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley
- Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Key Players:
- Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almirón, Callum Wilson
Recent Form:
- Newcastle United: WDLW
Head-to-Head:
- Manchester City: 47 wins
- Newcastle United: 13 wins
- Draws: 14 wins
Manchester City Team News
- Erling Haaland is a doubt for the game after missing the last two matches with a foot injury.
- John Stones is still recovering from an ankle injury.
- Jack Grealish is a minor doubt after being ill.
Manchester City Possible starting line-up:
- Ederson
- Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol
- Rodri, Kovacic
- Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish
- Alvarez
Recent Form:
- Manchester City: DWL
Key Players:
- Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez