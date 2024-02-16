Mourinho Exclusive: Where next for Jose? | 2023/24 Season Predictions | Brazilian Ronaldo Part 3

Where next for Jose Mourinho? What was Jose’s favourite rivalry? Who are Jose’s favourites for the Champions league and Premier League? Which Premier league team gave Jose the most trouble during his time in England? Today, Rio Ferdinand & Stephen Howson sit down to chat to former Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs & Roma boss, the Special One, https://football.com Ambassador Jose Mourinho! In part 3, they discuss the undeniable talent of R9, Jose’s experiences with Sir Bobby Robson , as well as his gripe with the yellow card accumulation meaning a suspension! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

0:00; – Intro

1:02; – What is next for José Mourinho?

2:22; – Unfinished business at Manchester United?

2:33; – Is the Sin bin idea good for football?

4:19; – José’s Premier League prediction

4:44; – José’s Champions League prediction

5:36; – Managerial rivalries in football

8:05; – José’s stories about Bobby Robson

10:09; – José on the Brazilian Ronaldo

12:28; – What would R9 of been without injuries?

13:25; – Outro

