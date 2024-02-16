Mourinho Exclusive: Roma Exit | Rejecting Portugal + Saudi Jobs | Madrid vs Barcelona Rivalry Part 1

Why did Jose Mourinho depart Roma? What mattered the most when building a team? Jose’s pre-match routine! Today, Rio Ferdinand & Stephen Howson sit down to chat to former Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs & Roma boss, the Special One, Global https://football.com Ambassador Jose Mourinho! In part 1, they discuss the reasons why Jose Mourinho is no longer manager of Roma, the difficulties in playing Mourinho’s side, creating a team in today’s generation, what’s important to Jose in building a team, as well as football rivalries, pre-match routines and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

0:00; – Intro

1:04; – What was the reason behind José Mourinho’s departure from Roma?

5:46; – Why were Mourinho’s teams so difficult to play against?

7:28; – Is there a difference in creating current-generation teams now?

12:10; – What is most important to Mourinho when building a team to win?

14:41; – Where are the biggest rivalries?

17:24; – Did Mourinho enjoy the rivalry feeling?

20:48; – What is Mourinho’s pre-match routine?

22:39; – Outro

