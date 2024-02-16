Mourinho Exclusive: England Job Offer | Time at Man Utd & Media Betrayal | Managing Cristiano Part 2

Jose Mourinho on being England’s Head Coach? What was Mourinho’s biggest achievement at Man United? What made his first stint at Chelsea so successful? What was his biggest tactical achievement? Today, Rio Ferdinand & Stephen Howson sit down to chat to former Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs & Roma boss, the Special One, https://football.com Ambassador Jose Mourinho! In part 2, they discuss his time at Man United and Chelsea and if he would’ve done anything different at those clubs, coaching Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose’s experiences with African Players, as well as finding out his best players he’s coached over the years! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

00:00; – Intro

00:59; – Mourinho on his time at Man United

06:02; – Mourinho on his best achievement as a manager of Man United

07:55; – Mourinho on where it started to go wrong at Man United

09:30; – Mourinho on what INEOS should change

11:12; – If Mourinho would have joined after Sir Alex left, would they have won another title

11:55; – Mourinho on how he shook things up at Chelsea the moment he started

16:37; – Mourinho on African Players

19:18; – Mourinho on Cristiano Ronaldo

21:57; – Mourinho on getting the player to switch positions

23:40; – Mourinho on his biggest tactical achievement

24:09; – Mourinho on Wesley Sneijder not winning the Ballon d’or

24:46; – Mourinho on the players he enjoyed coaching

27:40; – Mourinho on England National Team and Jude Bellingham

30:51; – Mourinho on Lampard, Gerrard or Scholes

32:09; – Outro

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

Jose Mourinho Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josemourinho

Football.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/footballcomglobal

Football.com Twitter/X: https://x.com/footballcomglob

Football.com TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@footballcomglobal

Football.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095288766102

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter/X: https://x.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson

#FIVE #rioferdinand