Mourinho Exclusive: England Job Offer | Time at Man Utd & Media Betrayal | Managing Cristiano Part 2

Jose Mourinho on being England’s Head Coach? What was Mourinho’s biggest achievement at Man United? What made his first stint at Chelsea so successful? What was his biggest tactical achievement? Today, Rio Ferdinand & Stephen Howson sit down to chat to former Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs & Roma boss, the Special One, https://football.com Ambassador Jose Mourinho! In part 2, they discuss his time at Man United and Chelsea and if he would’ve done anything different at those clubs, coaching Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose’s experiences with African Players, as well as finding out his best players he’s coached over the years! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
00:00; – Intro
00:59; – Mourinho on his time at Man United
06:02; – Mourinho on his best achievement as a manager of Man United
07:55; – Mourinho on where it started to go wrong at Man United
09:30; – Mourinho on what INEOS should change
11:12; – If Mourinho would have joined after Sir Alex left, would they have won another title
11:55; – Mourinho on how he shook things up at Chelsea the moment he started
16:37; – Mourinho on African Players
19:18; – Mourinho on Cristiano Ronaldo
21:57; – Mourinho on getting the player to switch positions
23:40; – Mourinho on his biggest tactical achievement
24:09; – Mourinho on Wesley Sneijder not winning the Ballon d’or
24:46; – Mourinho on the players he enjoyed coaching
27:40; – Mourinho on England National Team and Jude Bellingham
30:51; – Mourinho on Lampard, Gerrard or Scholes
32:09; – Outro
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE
FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk
FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK
FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk
Jose Mourinho Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josemourinho
Football.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/footballcomglobal
Football.com Twitter/X: https://x.com/footballcomglob
Football.com TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@footballcomglobal
Football.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095288766102
Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5
Stephen Howson Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson Twitter/X: https://x.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson
#FIVE #rioferdinand