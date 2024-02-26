Home Highlights MILAN-ATALANTA 1-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Leao banger not enough for Milan | Serie A 2023/24

Rafa Leao fired the Rossoneri in front after just 3 minutes of play with a stunning strike, but Atalanta fought back and equalised just before half-time through Koopmeiners’ penalty | Serie A 2023/24

