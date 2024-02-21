Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize moment in Champions League glory bid | EARNED RIGHT TO BE HERE

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal team to seize their chance at Champions League glory this season.

Arsenal are considered one of the favourites for the Champions League, despite returning to the competition this season after seven campaigns out and not having progressed past the first knockout round in 14 years.

Arteta, though, says his team have earned the right to be ranked among the favourites and wants them to prove it against FC Porto.

Footage courtesy of UEFA 2024.

