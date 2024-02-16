Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have to be in the conversation to sign Kylian Mbappe

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side have to be in the conversation to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe this summer – but hinted that the Frenchman is likely to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe told PSG this week that he will leave the club at the end of this season, with the French club expecting the forward to join Real once the terms of his exit are finalised.

The 25-year-old forward has also been linked to the Premier League and Arteta says Arsenal need to be involved in discussions to sign the player.

