Mikel Arteta Post Match Press Conference – Arsenal v Liverpool

Mikel Arteta holds a press conference following Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Arteta will have been pleased to see Arsenal record a win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Following Arsenal’s Premier League win over Liverpool, Arteta spoke to the press.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #sport #arsenalfc #arsenal #mikelarteta #arteta #premierleague #epl #pl #pressconference