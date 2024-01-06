Home Cup Games FA Cup Middlesbrough v Aston Villa Full Match – FA Cup | 6 January 2024

Full coverage as Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough aim to take scalp of Premier League high flyers Aston Villa in the third round of football’s oldest cup competition. The Championship side knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham in the 2021/22 campaign on their way to the quarter-finals where they were eventually stopped by Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium. Seven-time winners Aston Villa have struggled in the FA Cup in recent years and they’ve suffered a remarkable eight consecutive defeats in this competition, last progressing to the fourth round in 2016 after they were taken to a replay by Wycombe Wanderers.

