Messi vs Haaland, Brunos Freedom, FFP & De Bruyne Returns | Stick to Football EP 15

Welcome back to Stick To Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Ian Wright and Roy Keane – the original show from the award-winning The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.

We kick things off with the aftermath of Tottenham’s draw at Manchester United and how Gary caused a stir by arguing Spurs could finish above Liverpool by the end of the season whilst Roy remains unconvinced with the praise on Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The halfway point passed in the Premier League season, so we discuss who has been the best player as Jamie singles out Kevin de Bruyne as one of the best midfielders the competition has seen after his heroic return from injury when Manchester City overcame Newcastle.

Earlier this week Ian and Jill attended the FIFA The Best Awards and discussed whether Lionel Messi deserved his award of Men’s Player of the Year. We also relive Roy’s 2000 PFA Award ceremony and whether his teammates turned up and the politics behind voting procedures.

We discuss the latest on the Premier League charges on Everton and Nottingham Forest and what it will mean to both clubs and the impending hearing on Manchester City.

Super 6 also returns with Ben… has Roy managed to reduce the deficit or has Gary pulled further ahead?

And we end with your Community Question: Why has Erik Ten Hag not implemented a style of play at Manchester United yet?

Chaptering

00:00 Behind the scenes

08:23 Intro

08:36 Where will Tottenham Hotspur finish in the Premier League?

14:10 Ian on Arsenal

16:53 What makes a clinical striker?

22:50 Kevin De Bruyne’s heroic Manchester City return

26:17 Awards ceremonies

29:41 2000 PFA Player Awards

33:33 How players voted

34:28 Premier League Player of the Season so far

36:28 Everton & Nottingham Forest charges and implications on Manchester City

48:54 Super 6

59:07 Footballers tattoos

01:02:17 Why hasn’t Erik Ten Hag implemented a style of play at Manchester United?

