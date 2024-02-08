Home News and Interviews Mentality MONSTERS | Ange Postecoglous Plan B is to do Plan A better. Its how hes always been

Mentality MONSTERS | Ange Postecoglous Plan B is to do Plan A better. Its how hes always been

Mentality MONSTERS | Ange Postecoglous Plan B is to do Plan A better. Its how hes always been
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Robin van Persie Returns To Carrington! 😍 | INSIDE TRAINING

Cancel

Ange Postecoglou managed Tommy Oar at both Brisbane Roar and for the national team and he joins fellow former Socceroo Mark Schwarzer and LALIGA TV Expert Phil Kitromilides to provide insight into what it’s like to play under the legendary Aussie boss.

🎧 To listen to more of the Optus Sport Football Podcast, click here: https://watchoptus.tv/OSFootballPodcast .

MORE 📰 | https://watchoptus.tv/PostecoglouMantra

Watch highlights FREE and FIRST on the Optus Sport app 👉 https://sport.optus.com.au/signup

==========================
For the latest updates, follow us on:
►TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@optussport
►TWITTER: http://twitter.com/optussport
►FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/optussport
►INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/optussport

Feel the pulse of every match of the Premier League, live and on demand with Optus Sport.

Delight in the heart-stopping action of LALIGA, J. League, Barclays Women’s Super League and more, as well as the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024™ and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™.

#OptusSport #PremierLeague #OSPod

Previous Video
The Final Word

The Final Word – 8 February 2024

Next Video
Robin van Persie Returns To Carrington! 😍 | INSIDE TRAINING

Robin van Persie Returns To Carrington! 😍 | INSIDE TRAINING

Related videos

Top