Meeting Mourinho Behind The Scenes Vlog | Rio & Ste Travel To Portugal | UNSEEN BITS

Interviewing Jose Mourinho, what is it like? Rio Ferdinand and Stephen Howson talk on sitting down with Ex Manchester United and Real Madrid Manager Jose Mourinho, the man that went Head to Head with Pep Guardiola in the El Clasico! Today on Five we bring you a behind the scenes of our trip to Portugal and also an insight on interviewing arguably the biggest box office Manager, the unfiltered Jose Mourinho! What was his take on Manchester United and his time there? What were his thoughts on Ronaldo Nazzario during his time at Barcelona as the Assistant! Would Jose Mourinho have been a better fit to Manchester United in 2013 rather than David Moyes? What are his thoughts moving forward in his career, where does he see himself! Does he his drive get fulfilled within National Football?
0:00; – Intro
0:31; – Any Pre-interview nerves for Rio & Ste?
2:41; – José Mourinho is a great storyteller
4:05; – The impact Mourinho has on fans
5:44; – The Real Madrid v Barcelona pressure
7:23; – Could Mourinho have followed after Sir Alex Ferguson?
8:22; – Where next for José Mourinho?
9:49; – Outro
