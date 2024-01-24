Mauricio Pochettino post-match press conference | Carabao Cup

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with his team’s performance as Chelsea reached the Carabao Cup final.

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:17 – Everything looking better?: The result was good, we are improving. We need to be happy because we are competing for many things. We need to congratulate the players. Amazing.

03:17 – How big is it to reach a final?: It’s amazing, it was the objective. No Europe, to build a team from zero that was the objective. The job is done but it’s about winning the final. Important for club and us.

04:30 – Fullbacks in attack: Chilwell is back after 5 months. They were important today but we need to be consistent.

06:15 – Mudryk: If you watched the game, he got a yellow card, then there was an action at the end of the first half, we didn’t want to take the risk.

06:51 – Needless yellows: Yes.

07:21. -Winning a trophy in England: I’m desperate to win a title here. We won 3 trophies in Paris but I am desperate to win here.

08:02 – Chance you need to seize?: I think it’s important for us. It will be Fulham or Liverpool, now it’s the moment to believe.

09:06 – Winning league cup will do things with the club: I think we need to put things in the circumstances. Tottenham, it was a new stadium and finish training ground. The objective was to be top four. The mentality of Chelsea is amazing.

