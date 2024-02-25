Mauricio Pochettino Post-match Press Conference – Carabao Cup Final

Mauricio Pochettino has responded to Gary Neville’s claim Chelsea are ‘blue billion-pound bottlejobs’ after their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

Neville was commentating on the Carabao Cup final for Sky Sports, and made the claim after Virgil Van Dijk scored a late winner for Liverpool against Pochettino’s Chelsea.

Pochettino was quizzed about Neville’s insult after the gsme, but claimed the pair have a good relationship.

