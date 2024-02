Enjoy the highlights of Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart from the Quarter-Final of the DFB-Pokal 2023/24.

Goals: 0-1 Anton (11′), 1-1 Andrich (50′), 1-2 Führich (58′), 2-2 Adli (66′), 3-2 Tah (90′)

