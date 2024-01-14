Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Team news and Possible starting line-up.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Manchester United

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing FA Cup exit to Wigan Athletic as they host Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League clash. The Red Devils have been in inconsistent form under new manager Erik ten Hag, but they will be hoping to turn things around against their rivals.

Injuries:

Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial

Possible starting line-up:

Andre Onana

Dalot – Varane – Maguire – Shaw

McTominay – Mainoo

Garnacho – Fernandes – Rashford

Hojlund

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches as they travel to Old Trafford for a key Premier League match. The Lilywhites have been in good form under new manager Ange Postecoglou, and they will be confident of causing an upset against their rivals.

Injuries:

Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Dane Scarlett, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perišić, Alejo Veliz

Possible starting line-up: