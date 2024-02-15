Manchester United: How potential Dan Ashworth move could impact Erik ten Hag | Back Pages Tonight

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Jason Burt and Mark Ogden discuss Dan Ashworth’s possible move from Newcastle to Manchester United.

It is understood the Magpies chief is top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s list to front up his new football operation at Old Trafford, although there is yet to be formal contact between the two clubs.

It’s understood Ashworth is open to the move and Newcastle would be looking for significant compensation, given he only joined the club two years ago.

