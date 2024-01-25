Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City Manchester City sign Argentinian midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.

Manchester City have announced the signing of Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.

The attacking midfielder joins City on a four-and-a-half-year contract for a fee of around £12.5m plus add-ons.

