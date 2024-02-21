Mac Allister role, Endo & Salahs sub impact | Brentford vs Liverpool | Review Show

Neil Mellor once again takes a look at the Reds’ Premier League win against the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium. Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo got the goals that mattered for Jürgen Klopp’s team.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC

🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://lfc.tv/48oB63n