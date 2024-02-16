Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Luton Town Luton Town v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 18 February 2024

Luton Town v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 18 February 2024

Luton Town v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 18 February 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 18 February 2024

Cancel
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Highlights

Catch up Full match replay and highlights from Premier League as Luton Town host Manchester United. Manchester United (13-2-9) is 12-2-1 against the Hatters in the past 15 meetings across all competitions after its 1-0 victory in Week 12, as Victor Lindelöf scored in the 59th minute; Luton Town (5-5-13) is winless in four of its last five contests.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 18 February 2024

Related videos

Top