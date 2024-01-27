Lukasz Fabianski on his future, Arsenal struggles & his sons love of West Ham | Iron Cast Podcast

#WestHam #PremierLeague #Football #LukaszFabianski
Lukasz Fabianski is our special guest on Iron Cast this week.
One of the longest-serving current first team players, Lukasz charts his rise at Legia Warsaw to getting screamed at by Big Sam while on trial with Bolton.
He opens up on his Arsenal struggles and then establishing himself as a number one at Swansea.
Lukasz also discusses his future, status at the club and the Hammers’ chances of Europa League glory.
00:00 Intro
02:20 Why so calm?
05:00 Goalkeeping rivalries
08:30 Big Sam at Bolton
11:15 First choice at 20
15:20 Departing Arsenal
16:44 Wales & Swansea
20:16 Moving back to London
25:26 “My son loves West Ham”
31:35 Upward trajectory
39:30 Signings & European glory
► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1QALxTA
► Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@westham?lang=en
► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/westham
► Follow us on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/westham
► Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/westham
► Visit our official website: http://www.whufc.com
► Buy tickets: http://www.whufc.com/Tickets/Match-Tickets
► Iron Cast: https://podfollow.com/1686602879/view