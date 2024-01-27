Lukasz Fabianski on his future, Arsenal struggles & his sons love of West Ham | Iron Cast Podcast

#WestHam #PremierLeague #Football #LukaszFabianski

Lukasz Fabianski is our special guest on Iron Cast this week.

One of the longest-serving current first team players, Lukasz charts his rise at Legia Warsaw to getting screamed at by Big Sam while on trial with Bolton.

He opens up on his Arsenal struggles and then establishing himself as a number one at Swansea.

Lukasz also discusses his future, status at the club and the Hammers’ chances of Europa League glory.

00:00 Intro

02:20 Why so calm?

05:00 Goalkeeping rivalries

08:30 Big Sam at Bolton

11:15 First choice at 20

15:20 Departing Arsenal

16:44 Wales & Swansea

20:16 Moving back to London

25:26 “My son loves West Ham”

31:35 Upward trajectory

39:30 Signings & European glory

