Liverpool vs Norwich City Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024

Catch up Full match replay, goals and highlights from Serie A of Liverpool vs Norwich Source 2 – 1st Half Source 2 – 2nd Half Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over| Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024 Related videos icon West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024 56 icon AC Milan vs Bologna Full Match – Serie A | 27 January 2024 158 icon BBC MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 27 January 2024 762 icon Fulham v Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 27 January 2024 546 icon Juventus vs Empoli Full Match – Serie A | 27 January 2024 423 icon Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Full Match – Bundesliga | 27 January 2024 361