Liverpool vs Fulham Full Match – Carabao Cup | 10 January 2024

Full match replay of the Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg match – Liverpool vs Fulham IntroSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Full Match – Spanish Super Cup | 10 January 2024 Related videos icon Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Full Match – Spanish Super Cup | 10 January 2024 464 icon09:55 BORO STUN BLUES! | Middlesbrough v Chelsea Carabao Cup Semi-Final extended highlights 83 icon Middlesbrough v Chelsea Full Match – Carabao Cup | 9 January 2024 753 icon01:41:51 FULL MATCH | Chelsea v Preston North End | Third Round | Emirates 2023-24 337 icon Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United Full Match – FA Cup| 8 January 2024 1.3K icon01:40:21 FULL MATCH | Arsenal v Liverpool | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 648