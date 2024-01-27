Liverpool vs Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 31 January 2024

Catch up Full match replay, goals and highlights from Premier League of Liverpool vs Chelsea Source 2 – 1st Half Source 2 – 2nd Half Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over| Previous Video BBC Match Of The Day MOTD – 31 January 2024 Next Video Was Drogba Better Than Wayne Rooney? | Peter Crouch & Joel Cole Rank ALL TIME Strikers Tier List Related videos icon Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 31 January 2024 59 icon BBC Match Of The Day MOTD – 31 January 2024 262 icon15:21 Was Drogba Better Than Wayne Rooney? | Peter Crouch & Joel Cole Rank ALL TIME Strikers Tier List 394 icon11:16 ⏪️ Liverpool 1 – 2 Chelsea | HIGHLIGHTS REWIND | DIEGO COSTA scores winner! | PL 14/15 259 icon13:18 Suarez? Gerrard? Lampard? 👀 | Peter Crouch & Joe Cole pick their Chelsea and Liverpool all-time XI 😅 187 icon Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United – Mini match and highlights 292