Liverpool v Newcastle United Full Coverage of the Premier League match at Anfield. Liverpool went 1-0 down and had Virgil van Dijk sent off in August’s reverse fixture, but they still came back to win 2-1 thanks to a late brace by substitute Darwin Nunez, and they have not lost to the Magpies since a 3-0 defeat at St James’ Park in the 2015/16 season
Liverpool v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 1 January 2024
Liverpool v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 1 January 2024
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Generation xG – 1 January 2024
Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next