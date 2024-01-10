Liverpool v Fulham team news and possible team news – Carabao Cup | 10 January 2024

Liverpool and Fulham will face off in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, 10 January 2024. The match will be played at Anfield, and kickoff is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

Liverpool are the clear favorites in this match, and they are expected to win comfortably. The Reds are in excellent form, and they have won their last six games in all competitions. They are also unbeaten in their last 14 matches at Anfield, and they have scored 30 goals in their last 10 home games.

Fulham, on the other hand, are struggling in the Premier League. They are currently 18th in the table, and they have won just two of their last nine games. They have also lost three of their last four away games.

However, Fulham will be confident of causing an upset in this match. They have a good record against Liverpool in recent years, and they have won their last three matches against the Reds.

The key to the match will be whether Liverpool can break down Fulham’s defense. The Cottagers have a strong backline, and they have conceded just 20 goals in 20 league games this season.

If Liverpool can find a way to score first, they will be in a good position to win the match. However, if Fulham can keep the score level until halftime, they will have a chance to cause an upset.

Here are the two teams’ recent form:

Liverpool:

Won 5, Drawn 0, Lost 1

Fulham:

Won 1, Drawn 2, Lost 6

Liverpool team news:

Out:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf): Expected to miss around three weeks due to a calf injury.

Thiago Alcantara (calf): Expected to be out for a few weeks.

Stefan Bajcetic (ankle): Long-term injury.

Ben Doak (ankle): Long-term injury.

Joel Matip (hamstring): Expected to be out for a few weeks.

Andy Robertson (ankle): Expected to be out for a few weeks.

Dominik Szoboszlai (groin): Long-term injury.

Kostas Tsimikas (shoulder): Expected to be out for a few weeks.

Mohamed Salah: Away on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wataru Endo: Away on international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup.

Liverpool Possible Lineup:

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK)

Conor Bradley (RB)

Ibrahima Konate (CB)

Virgil van Dijk (CB)

Joe Gomez (LB)

Curtis Jones (CM)

Harvey Elliott (CM)

Ryan Gravenberch (CAM)

Luis Diaz (RW)

Diogo Jota (ST)

Darwin Nunez (LW)

Fulham team news:

Out:

Adama Traore (ankle)

Tim Ream (calf)

Calvin Bassey (Africa Cup of Nations)

Alex Iwobi (Africa Cup of Nations)

Fode Ballo-Toure (Africa Cup of Nations)

Fulham Possible Lineup: