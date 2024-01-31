Liverpool v Chelsea – Team news and possible starting line-up

Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, was a highly anticipated clash between two of the league’s top teams. The Reds were looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, while Chelsea were hoping to close the gap and get back into contention for the title.

TV channel / Live Stream: TNT Sports

Liverpool Team News:

Mohamed Salah (muscle) missed the match.

Joel Matip (knee) missed the match.

Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) missed the match.

Thiago Alcantara (hip) missed the match.

Stefan Bajcetic (calf) missed the match.

Wataru Endo (Japan) was away with the national team at the Asian Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister (minor injury) missed the win over Norwich due to a minor injury, but Klopp is confident that the midfielder will be fit to return against Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Dominik Szoboszlai all made substitute appearances last time out after recovering from injury, and the trio are in contention to play on Wednesday.

Liverpool possible starting line-up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Chelsea Team News:

Reece James (hamstring) and Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) remained sidelined.

Wesley Fofana (ACL) was out for the season.

Robert Sánchez (knee) was expected to resume training later in the week.

Marc Cucurella (ankle) and Romeo Lavia (thigh) were doubtful due to injuries.

Nicolas Jackson was away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Christopher Nkunku (hip) and Malo Gusto (knock) had taken part in training this week but remained doubtful.

Levi Colwill would also be assessed ahead of kickoff after pulling out of the starting lineup against Aston Villa with an unspecified issue picked up during the pre-match warm-up.

Chelsea possible starting line-up:

Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja