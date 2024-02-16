Liverpool: Mohamed Salah fit and available to play at Brentford

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is fit, back in full training and in contention to return to the team for Saturday’s lunchtime trip to Brentford.

The Egyptian returned early from the Africa Cup of Nations with a hamstring injury but now looks set to play again for the Reds for the first time since scoring twice against Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

Klopp also hit back at suggestions Alexander-Arnold’s latest knee problem may have been impacted by him returning too quickly from a previous knee injury.

