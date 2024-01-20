LIVE | Premier League: Arsenal v Crystal Palace | The Breakdown Live

Join Nicole Holliday and Adrian Clarke LIVE from Emirates Stadium as they look ahead to our Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

#Arsenal #premierleague

For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game: http://po.st/YTArsenalPlayer

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: http://arsn.al/Subscribe

Watch more on Player: https://arsn.al/arsenalplayer

Follow us on YouTube: https://arsn.al/youtube

Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook

Follow us on Twitter: https://arsn.al/twitter

Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram

Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club. This channel will aim to showcase the personality of Arsenal Football Club and give fans more of an insight into what it’s like to be at this fantastic club.

ABOUT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886. They have amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups and many other major trophies since then. Their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.