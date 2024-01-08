LIVE | Fourth Round Draw | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Fourth Round Draw Numbers
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)
2. Wrexham
3. Liverpool
4. Brighton and Hove Albion
5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)
6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Fulham
9. West Bromwich Albion
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United – kick-off 8:15pm, Monday night
21. Manchester City
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)
32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)
