Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – Ligue 1 | 14 January 2024 IntroSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video AC Milan vs AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 14 January 2024 Related videos icon AC Milan vs AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 14 January 2024 126 icon Real Madrid vs Barcelona Full Match – Spanish Super Cup | 14 January 2024 325 icon Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 14 January 2024 1.3K icon Everton v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 14 January 2024 723 icon Monza vs Inter Full Match – Serie A | 13 January 2024 554 icon Napoli vs Salernitana Full Match – Serie A | 13 January 2024 550