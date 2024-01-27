Leicester City v Swansea City highlights

Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos! Previous Video Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 29 January 2024 Next Video Lukasz Fabianski on his future, Arsenal struggles & his sons love of West Ham | Iron Cast Podcast Related videos icon Leicester City v Ipswich Town Full Match – Championship | 22 January 2024 858 icon10:15 INJURY TIME WINNER! | Leeds United v Preston North End extended highlights 227 icon Swansea City v Southampton Full Match – Championship | 20 January 2024 541 icon English Football League Highlights – ITV | 20 January 2024 874 icon English Football League Highlights – ITV | 13 January 2024 1K icon English Football League Highlights – ITV | 1 January 2024 1.4K