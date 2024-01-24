Lampard: Management, Chelsea & Golden Generation Myth | Stick to Football EP 16

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. On this week’s special episode, we are delighted to be joined by Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard.

Alongside Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Jill Scott, the team talk about the Stamford Bridge heroes’ glorious career as well as the pleasures and pressures that have followed in management.

The three-time Premier League winner speaks about his playing and managerial career at Chelsea as well as their current state having last managed the Blues towards the end of the 2022/23 season.

As a former Everton manager, Frank goes into full length about his time at Goodison Park as well as the current financial state at the club, the FFP restrictions and the impact it had on his former team.

It would be impossible to have Frank around the table without talking about England’s golden generation and the panel also go into full discussion of the mid-2000 rivalry between their respected clubs.

Finally, we end with your Community Questions: How much success was down to work rate compared to natural talent and which player has Frank coached that reminds him of himself the most?

Chaptering:

00:00 Promo

00:46 Behind The Scenes

04:40 Introduction

04:50 What’s Frank been up to?

07:05 Frank on Everton

16:00 Is there enjoyment in management?

20:05 Everton’s strategy under Farhad Moshiri

26:48 Frank on punditry

30:05 Wanting to become a better manager

31:02 Former players becoming managers

33:00 Managers and their Premier League winning percentages

37:36 Why England’s ‘Golden generation’ failed

46:41 Mid 2000’s Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool rivalry

50:10 Impact of Jose Mourinho and success at Chelsea

58:00 Current Chelsea state

01:03:20 Community Questions

