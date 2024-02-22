Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Chelsea FC Keepsakes With Ben Chilwell | A look back at his favourite football memorabilia 👀🥰

Keepsakes With Ben Chilwell | A look back at his favourite football memorabilia 👀🥰

Keepsakes With Ben Chilwell | A look back at his favourite football memorabilia 👀🥰
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

What REALLY Happens During A Premier League Matchday 😲 | Ft. Micah, Carra & Pochettino

Cancel

Ben Chilwell looks back at some of his football memorabilia thats means the most to him throughout his professional career.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️ https://auth.discoveryplus.com/gb/product?flow=purchase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tntsports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/
Website: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
What REALLY Happens During A Premier League Matchday 😲 | Ft. Micah, Carra & Pochettino

What REALLY Happens During A Premier League Matchday 😲 | Ft. Micah, Carra & Pochettino

Related videos

Top