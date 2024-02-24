Jürgen Klopp & Virgil van Dijk Discuss Carabao Cup Final: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Exclusive Interview

Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Full Match – Bundesliga | 24 February 2024 Related videos icon02:50:25 Liverpool vs Chelsea | 2022 Carabao Cup Final Full Match Watchalong | Live Stream 168 icon21:47 Carabao Cup final press conference | Chelsea vs Liverpool | Pep Lijnders 90 icon10:48 EVERY Liverpool League Cup Final Goal | Strikes from Gerrard, Fowler, Dalglish, Coutinho & More! 62 icon02:51 Can Carra and Micah name EVERY player from Man City vs Chelsea in 2009? 14 icon Liverpool vs Luton Town Full Match – Premier League | 21 February 2024 1.6K icon09:49 Mac Allister role, Endo & Salahs sub impact | Brentford vs Liverpool | Review Show 89