Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference – Carabao Cup

Jürgen Klopp speaks to the media following Liverpool FC’s draw at Craven Cottage that saw them progress to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Luis Diaz scored early for the Reds, who, despite being pulled back late in the game in London, held on to secure progress to the League Cup final.

